Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,115 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. 2,051,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

