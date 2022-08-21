Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,110 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 14,798,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

