Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 2,495 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,977. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

