Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 108 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Booking by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Booking by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $57.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,086.92. 236,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,890.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,120.36.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

