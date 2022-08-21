Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 28.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned about 1.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $144,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,207. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51.

