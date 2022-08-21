Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.49 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,697,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

