Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.25 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,433,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,285,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
