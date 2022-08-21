Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

