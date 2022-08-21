Delta (DELTA) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Delta coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.