DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $888,883.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $888,883.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

