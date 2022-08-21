Decentral Games Tops 1-Day Volume of $602,276.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $602,276.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 556,387,735 coins and its circulating supply is 554,887,735 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

