Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.