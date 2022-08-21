Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Nelnet worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

