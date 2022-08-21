Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

