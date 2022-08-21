Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 90,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.27 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $413.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.