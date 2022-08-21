Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $50.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.