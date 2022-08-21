DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $157.27 million and $2.44 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00008048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 90,628,299 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

