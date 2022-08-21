CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

