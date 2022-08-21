Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.42. 19,485,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

