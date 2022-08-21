Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 45,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,687. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

