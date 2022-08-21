Crypton (CRP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,643.00

Crypton (CRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $101,643.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,811,802 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

