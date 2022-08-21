Crust Network Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $458,312.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00101029 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

