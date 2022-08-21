Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Crocs worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after buying an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

