Critical Contrast: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for a.k.a. Brands and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 Stitch Fix 2 16 1 0 1.95

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 248.29%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 91.89%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.47 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -15.77 Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.34 -$8.88 million ($0.83) -8.03

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stitch Fix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% Stitch Fix -4.13% -19.96% -10.18%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

