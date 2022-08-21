Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

