CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.73.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
