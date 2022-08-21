CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

