Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CMT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.99.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

