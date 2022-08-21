Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 6.9% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 778,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

