CONTRACOIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,415.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and $69,415.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000437 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00064717 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 176.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.