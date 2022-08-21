CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

