Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.