Citigroup Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $189.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $192.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.