CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $33.16. 157,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,501. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CinCor Pharma news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

