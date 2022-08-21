Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna stock opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.59.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

