Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Chevron stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. 6,834,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.21 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

