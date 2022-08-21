ChatCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,224.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $814,226.31 and $60,224.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.36 or 0.99900883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00048526 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027394 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

