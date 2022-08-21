CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Price Tops $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 5% lower against the dollar. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096181 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

