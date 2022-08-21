CEEK VR Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $165.24 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

