CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

