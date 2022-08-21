Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 1,849,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 243.9% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 4,877,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

