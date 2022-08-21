CateCoin (CATE) One Day Volume Hits $1.70 Million

CateCoin (CATE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One CateCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

CateCoin Profile

CATE is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

