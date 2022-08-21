Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.57 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $165.39 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00778600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,089,066,428 coins and its circulating supply is 5,722,398,419 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
