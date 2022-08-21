carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

carVertical (CV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $43,512.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032685 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

