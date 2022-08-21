Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Carry has a market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $857,533.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00058669 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

