Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 173

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Thursday. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £183.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

