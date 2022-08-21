Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cancom Price Performance

ETR COK opened at €32.42 ($33.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.15. Cancom has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($66.14).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

