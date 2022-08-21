Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Target Price to $4.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.56.
Babylon Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
