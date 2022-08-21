Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $35.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

