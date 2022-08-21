Brokerages Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target at $110.75

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

