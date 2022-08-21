Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Target Price at C$11.95

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.48.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.